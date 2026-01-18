Gautam Buddh Nagar schools to operate from 10 AM to 3 PM amid dense fog and extreme cold

In view of dense fog and extreme cold, the Office of the District Education Officer, Gautam Buddh Nagar, has issued an official order altering school timings.

According to Office Order, all schools in the district—including government, unaided, and council schools, as well as institutions affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, IB, UP Board, and other boards—will operate from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM starting January 19, 2026, until further notice.

The order emphasizes that strict compliance with the revised timings is mandatory.

“In compliance with the instructions given by the District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and in view of the dense fog and extreme cold, all classes…will be conducted from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, effective January 19, 2026, until further orders. These orders must be strictly followed,” the official order read.

Precautionary measures amid cold wave The move comes amid a persistent cold wave and reduced visibility caused by dense fog, prompting district authorities to take precautionary steps, especially for young children.

Visibility across the National Capital Region remained low as cold wave conditions continued, with dense fog reported in several areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) noted that minimum temperatures on Sunday ranged between 5 and 7 degrees Celsius, which is 1.6 to 3 degrees below normal.

Air quality concerns In addition to cold weather, air pollution in the region has worsened. On Saturday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) reinstated Stage-IV measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi and the NCR.

“Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality and relevant factors and in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP unanimously decides to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-IV of the extant GRAP…with immediate effect,” the CAQM order stated.

Authorities added that NCR Pollution Control Boards and other agencies have been asked to escalate preventive measures to curb pollution levels.