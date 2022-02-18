Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Budh Nagar which comprises of Noida and Greater Noida became the second district in the state which achieved 100% Covid-19 vaccination on Thursday.

The landmark was achieved as the district completed administering over 1,595,000 second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, more than the 1,592,647 beneficiaries identified for vaccination in the district.

However, Gautam Budh Nagar is still lagging behind in vaccinating senior citizens. A total of over 3.8 million doses have been administered in Gautam Budh Nagar till Thursday evening, which includes 2.17 million first doses, 1.59 million second doses and around 42,000 precautionary doses.

Dr Sunil Sharma, chief medical officer (CMO) said“It is a milestone for us, which has been possible only through consistent efforts by all our staff. There have been several days when we organised more than 100 vaccination sessions in a day. Private centres too played their part in increasing the vaccination coverage. We have also held special vaccination camps regularly for several groups such as women, parents, physically disabled, transgenders, homeless, migratory workers, industrial workforce, corporate employees and senior citizen," as quoted by Hindustan Times.

The CMO however said that there is a gap of 6 lakh between the first dose and the second dose coverage as the due date for 2.5 lakh people are yet to arrive, but the bigger challenge lies in location another 3 lakh people who cannot be located as they have made either faulty registration or are from other districts who took the first shot from Noida.

Earlier, with active COVID-19 cases below 1,000 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the district administration announced relaxation in some curbs such as reducing night curfew hours and reopening of gyms and swimming pools.

The night curfew shall now start from 11 PM and continue till 5 AM instead of the 10 PM-6 AM duration which was imposed last month when the number of active cases crossed the 1,000 mark, according to officials.

