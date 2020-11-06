Gautam Gambhir isolates self after a positive case at home

Former Indian cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has gone into self-isolation, awaiting his own coronavirus test result, after 'someone' at his home contracted the deadly virus.

"Due to a case at home, I have been in isolation awaiting my COVID test result. Urge everyone to follow all guidelines & not take this lightly. Stay safe!"," Gambhir tweeted.

"Due to a case at home, I have been in isolation awaiting my COVID test result. Urge everyone to follow all guidelines & not take this lightly. Stay safe!"," Gambhir tweeted.

The 39-year-old is based in Delhi and is also a Member of Parliament. He represented India in 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20s.

Meanwhile, Delhi continued to see over 6,700 new COVID-19 cases for the third successive day with 6,715 cases recorded on Thursday.

The total count of cases has gone up to 4,16,653.

The city had seen 6,842 cases on Wednesday and 6,725 cases on Tuesday.

