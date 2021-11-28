Former Indian cricketer and current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from east Delhi constituency, Gautam Gambhir has allegedly received a third threat e-mail from 'ISIS Kashmir', Delhi Police said on Sunday. The police said their name was also mentioned in the threat mail.

Before this, Gambhir received two emails on November 25. The Delhi Police had told ANI news agency that two e-mails threatening to kill former Indian cricketer were sent from Pakistan.

Gambhir had said that he had received two death threats via e-mails within 24 hours from "ISIS Kashmir".

"We are going to kill you and your family," read the first threat e-mail received from 'ISIS Kashmir'.

The second threat mail read, "We intended to kill you, but you survived yesterday. If you love the life of your family, stay away from politics and the Kashmir issue."

Following the threats, security has been beefed up outside Gambhir's residence.

The senior officials of Delhi Police have also informed that Gambhir's complaint was marked to the Cyber Cell of the Special Cell to know the source of the mail.

The investigation is underway.

