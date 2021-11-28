Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Gautam Gambhir receives third threat e-mail from ISIS: Delhi Police

Gautam Gambhir receives third threat e-mail from ISIS: Delhi Police

Security has been tightened outside BJP MP Gautam Gambhir’s house in New Delhi following an alleged death threat from ‘ISIS Kashmir’. (PTI/File)
1 min read . 12:52 PM IST Livemint

Before this, Gambhir received two emails on November 25. The Delhi Police had told ANI news agency that two e-mails threatening to kill former Indian cricketer were sent from Pakistan

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Former Indian cricketer and current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from east Delhi constituency, Gautam Gambhir has allegedly received a third threat e-mail from 'ISIS Kashmir', Delhi Police said on Sunday. The police said their name was also mentioned in the threat mail. 

Former Indian cricketer and current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from east Delhi constituency, Gautam Gambhir has allegedly received a third threat e-mail from 'ISIS Kashmir', Delhi Police said on Sunday. The police said their name was also mentioned in the threat mail. 

Before this, Gambhir received two emails on November 25. The Delhi Police had told ANI news agency that two e-mails threatening to kill former Indian cricketer were sent from Pakistan.

Before this, Gambhir received two emails on November 25. The Delhi Police had told ANI news agency that two e-mails threatening to kill former Indian cricketer were sent from Pakistan.

Gambhir had said that he had received two death threats via e-mails within 24 hours from "ISIS Kashmir".

Gambhir had said that he had received two death threats via e-mails within 24 hours from "ISIS Kashmir".

"We are going to kill you and your family," read the first threat e-mail received from 'ISIS Kashmir'.

"We are going to kill you and your family," read the first threat e-mail received from 'ISIS Kashmir'.

The second threat mail read, "We intended to kill you, but you survived yesterday. If you love the life of your family, stay away from politics and the Kashmir issue."

The second threat mail read, "We intended to kill you, but you survived yesterday. If you love the life of your family, stay away from politics and the Kashmir issue."

Following the threats, security has been beefed up outside Gambhir's residence.

Following the threats, security has been beefed up outside Gambhir's residence.

The senior officials of Delhi Police have also informed that Gambhir's complaint was marked to the Cyber Cell of the Special Cell to know the source of the mail.

The senior officials of Delhi Police have also informed that Gambhir's complaint was marked to the Cyber Cell of the Special Cell to know the source of the mail.

The investigation is underway.

The investigation is underway.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!