Gautam Gambhir receives third threat e-mail from ISIS: Delhi Police

Before this, Gambhir received two emails on November 25. The Delhi Police had told ANI news agency that two e-mails threatening to kill former Indian cricketer were sent from Pakistan
Former Indian cricketer and current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from east Delhi constituency, Gautam Gambhir has allegedly received a third threat e-mail from 'ISIS Kashmir', Delhi Police said on Sunday. The police said their name was also mentioned in the threat mail.
