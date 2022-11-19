Gautam Navlakha released from jail, taken to Navi Mumbai to serve house arrest

Gautam Navlakha, an accused in Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, was released from Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai on Saturday evening and will live under house arrest for a month
He was immediately taken to a building in Navi Mumbai's Belapur-Agroli area by a police team where he would be staying. Navlakha left the prison around 6 pm, said a senior prison official.
The special court hearing cases related to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) issued the release memo around 2.15 pm on Saturday. On Friday afternoon, the Supreme Court had rejected the NIA's application and ordered that Navlakha be placed under house arrest "without fail" within 24 hours.
The investigating agency completed the activist's release procedures on Saturday and submitted the compliance report to the special court. The court then issued the activist's release memo, which was mailed to the jail staff and the Navi Mumbai police commissioner.
Navlakha was given a month of house arrest on 10 November with a few restrictions, and the Supreme Court ordered that its order be carried out within 48 hours.
The case against Navlakha centres on alleged inciting remarks she made at the "Elgar Parishad" conclave in Pune on 31 December, 2017, which, according to the police, led to unrest the following day near the Koregaon Bhima war memorial on the outskirts of the western Maharashtra city.
