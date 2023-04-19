‘Gay, lesbian couples can still…’: What SC said on Day 2 of same-sex marriage hearing3 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 06:40 PM IST
- While hearing the same-sex marriage petitions five-judge Supreme Court bench on Wednesday made several observations on the couples in gay and lesbian relationship
While hearing the legality of same-sex marriage in India, the Supreme Court on Wednesday observed that couples in a gay and lesbian relationship can still adopt children. The five-judge bench made the observations while hearing the matter for the second consecutive day and will resume the hearing on Thursday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×