Impact on children:

CJI Chandrachud also made observations on the issue of the psychological aspect of children of gay and lesbian couples. “Incidentally, even if a couple is in a gay relationship or a lesbian relationship, one of them can still adopt. So the argument that this will create a psychological impact on the child is belied by the fact that today as the law stands, it's open. It's just that the child loses the benefits of parenthood of both the parents," the top judge said.