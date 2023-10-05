A day after Swades actor Gayatri Joshi and her husband Vikas Oberoi were involved in a car crash in Italy, several reports cropped up claiming that Vikas Oberoi is being charged with road homicide. As per the CNBC TV18 report, a source close to Vikas Oberoi has denied the reports of any charges and clarified that ‘no charges’ are filed against Vikas Oberoi in the Italy car crash case.

Earlier, reports from several media outlets mentioned that Vikas Oberoi is among the people being probed in the car crash case in which two people were killed. A Daily Mail report said that the prosecutors in Sardinia's Cagliari are investigating the double road homicide case and Vikas Oberoi is also under investigation for the same.

The development comes as a tragic accident occurred between two high-end sports cars a Lamborghini and a Ferrari. The collision resulted in the unfortunate demise of a Swiss couple, namely Markus Krautli and Melissa Krautli, and also led to the overturning of a camper. The video of the accident is doing rounds on social media platforms and as per the Italian publication L'Unione Sarda, Vikas Oberoi was driving the Lamborghini Huracan and is among the suspects in the case.

Vikas Oberoi and Gayatri Joshi

Vikas Oberoi is a businessman who runs Mumbai-listed Oberoi Realty and owns Westin Hotel in suburban Mumbai and other high-end properties among prime locations in the city. As per Forbes, his current net worth is $3.7 billion.

Gayatri Joshi was seen with Shah Rukh Khan in the 2004 movie Swades and also won the Femina Miss India beauty pageant. She married Vikas Oberoi in 2005.

