GC Murmu appointed as CAG

Girish Chandra Murmu, who resigned as the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) has been appointed as the central government’s statutory auditor, said a government official.

A statement from the President’s office had said earlier in the day that Murmu’s resignation as the Lt. Governor of J&K was accepted. Murmu takes over as the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) after Rajiv Mehrishi completed his term. Mehrishi had served as the finance secretary and then as the home secretary at the Centre before his term as the CAG.

He will take oath as the Comptroller & Auditor General of India (CAG) on Saturday at Rashtrapati Bhawan

Murmu was appointed as the first Lt Governor of J&K when the union territory was carved out of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The President had earlier in the day announced the appointment of Manoj Sinha as Murmu’s successor as J&K Lt. Governor.

The CAG maintains oversight of the central government’s finances and points out flaws in procedures and actions that have financial implications.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated