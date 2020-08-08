Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >GC Murmu takes charge as CAG of India
Girish Chandra Murmu takes charge as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India at CAG office, in New Delhi on Saturday.

GC Murmu takes charge as CAG of India

1 min read . 02:32 PM IST ANI

GC Murmu was appointed the CAG of India on Thursday, a day after he stepped down as the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, replacing Rajiv Mehrishi, who is scheduled to complete his term this week

Girish Chandra Murmu took charge as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on Saturday after he was administered the oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind in the Rashtrapati Bhawan earlier in the day.

Girish Chandra Murmu took charge as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on Saturday after he was administered the oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind in the Rashtrapati Bhawan earlier in the day.

Murmu also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar at the CAG office.

Murmu also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar at the CAG office.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Murmu was appointed the CAG of India on Thursday, a day after he stepped down as the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, replacing Rajiv Mehrishi, who is scheduled to complete his term this week.

Murmu was appointed as the first Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir after it was made a Union Territory last year.

Former Union minister Manoj Sinha took oath as the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. (ANI)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated