GCPL buys Raymond unit1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 11:37 PM IST
New Delhi: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) on Thursday announced the ₹2,825 crore acquisition of the fast moving consumer goods business of Raymond Consumer Care Ltd (RCCL). The deal, which includes men’s personal care brand Park Avenue, as well as wellness brands KS, KamaSutra and Premium, aims to help GPCL reach more shoppers beyond its soaps and insecticides portfolio.
