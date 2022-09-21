GDL announces new ICD in Jaipur

GDL announces new ICD in Jaipur. Photo by Rajkumar (Rajkumar)

1 min read . 12:40 PM IST

This will be GDL’s 5th ICD other than the five container freight stations, taking the total to 10 container terminals on a pan-India basis. “GDL has already spent ₹27 crores for the land acquisition and will spend another ₹50 crores towards the cost of development of the ICD in the initial phase,” the company said in a statement.