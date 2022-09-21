GDL announces new ICD in Jaipur

This will be GDL’s 5th ICD other than the five container freight stations, taking the total to 10 container terminals on a pan-India basis. “GDL has already spent ₹27 crores for the land acquisition and will spend another ₹50 crores towards the cost of development of the ICD in the initial phase,” the company said in a statement.
New Delhi: Gateway Distriparks Limited (GDL) on Wednesday announced the construction of a new rail-linked Inland Container Depot (ICD) at Dhanakya, near Jaipur.
The ICD will be spread over 30 acres, having two rail sidings and a designed annual capacity to handle over 125,000 TEUs. It is located near Dhanakya railway station.
GDL will also be constructing an integrated warehousing complex. It will offer first- and last-mile road delivery for providing end-to-end multimodal services to the industrial areas of the Jaipur market, including Jaipur, Bindayaka, Dausa, Kolana, Sitapura and Hirawala.
The target market includes various segments such as artefacts, luxury textiles, ready-made garments, gems and jewellery, hand-knotted rugs, rubber-based prosthetics, food and beverages, agricultural products like guar gum, tobacco, minerals, automobiles, bicycles, machinery and machine tools among other goods.
“GDL will continue to develop multimodal logistics parks at major industrial and trading hubs across India," said Prem Kishan Gupta, CMD of GDL.
He added that by providing integrated logistics services while continuing the expansion of our existing terminals and increasing our footprint in new geographies, GDL will be able to consolidate its leadership position in the sector for both domestic and international trade.
