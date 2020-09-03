India’s gross domestic product (GDP) contracted the most among major economies in the June quarter. Indian economy dipped 23.9% in the April-June 2021 quarter from a year earlier, showed official data released by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation. "The situation would have been even worse without a bountiful monsoon, which has galvanised the rural economy. India is truly fortunate that a majority of its people live in rural areas. But clearly, Covid has done enormous damage to the urban & manufacturing sectors," said Anand Mahindra, Mahindra Group Chairman. This was the sharpest decline since the nation started publishing quarterly figures in 1996.

Coronavirus pandemic has severely affected the major economies across the world. With over 4 million cases, India recorded the third highest caseload in the world. To prevent the spread of the virus, the central government announced a nationwide lockdown in March. Though the coronavirus-related restrictions have been gradually lifted, there has been an impact on the economic activities.

"The ‘unlocking’ will be like a tide going out which will, I fear, starkly highlight the deprivation of daily wage earners, independent service providers & small enterprises. Bank loan portfolios will be in a precarious state & their finances will need shoring up," Mahindra added.

He further said, "A huge setback for a country that was successfully battling poverty. So we need a ‘whatever it takes’ approach to rejuvenating growth. Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) hasn’t traditionally been favoured because it supports substantial deficit financing & risks hyperinflation."

"But there’s less risk of hyperinflation with paralysed consumption. We temporarily must jettison a fear of rating agencies. Need to support banks&they must support MSME’s. Need more stimulus for consumption esp. during the festive season. Livelihoods & lives are at stake," Mahindra believed.

Commenting on the recovery, he said, "To end with better news, a strong recovery seems highly possible, underpinned by rural revival of demand. Last month, our Tractor sales were robust & Auto sales also moved back into positive territory. A strong shove & we can get our economic boat sailing swiftly again."