The week in charts: GDP forecast, Adani shopping list, ₹250-SIP
Summary
- News and developments from the week gone by, through numbers and charts.
Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. The World Bank upgraded its FY25 GDP forecast for India and Adani group is looking to acquire multiple FMCG businesses. Meanwhile, GST on health and life insurance premia could be discussed at the GST council meeting on Monday.