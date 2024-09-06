The week in charts: GDP forecast, Adani shopping list, ₹250-SIP

Small-ticket SIPs

At an industry event earlier this week, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said that the regulator is “well on its way" to making a ₹250 systematic investment plan “a reality". She said an initiative is being worked on in collaboration with the mutual fund industry. The smaller-range SIPs are seen as a way to improve financial inclusion. Currently, mutual fund investors can invest through the SIP route with a minimum of ₹500 per month.