Home >News >India >GDP growth rate for 2019-20 revised downwards to 4%
The government on Friday revised downwards the economic growth rate for 2019-20 to 4% from 4.2%. Photo: Mint (Mint)
GDP growth rate for 2019-20 revised downwards to 4%

2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2021, 06:37 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Nominal GDP grew by 7.8% compared with the provisional estimate of 7.2%, according data by National Statistical Office
  • 'Real GDP or GDP at constant (2011-12) prices for the years 2019-20 and 2018-19 stands at 145.69 lakh crore,' NSO said

India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2019-20 revised to 4% from 4.2% estimated earlier, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. Nominal GDP grew by 7.8% compared with the provisional estimate of 7.2%, according data by National Statistical Office. For 2018-19, GDP growth was revised to 6.5% from the earlier estimate of 6.1%.

Growth of the gross value added was revised to 4.1% for the last fiscal compared with the provisional estimate of 3.9%.

"Real GDP or GDP at constant (2011-12) prices for the years 2019-20 and 2018-19 stands at 145.69 lakh crore and 140.03 lakh crore, respectively, showing growth of 4.0% during 2019-20 and 6.5% during 2018-19," National Statistical Office said in revised national account data released on Friday.

Under the first revision released in January 2020, real GDP or GDP at constant (2011-12) prices for 2018-19 was pegged at 139.81 lakh crore, showing a growth of 6.1%.

During 2019-20, the growth rates of the primary sector (comprising agriculture, forestry, fishing and mining & quarrying), secondary sector (comprising manufacturing, electricity, gas, water supply & other utility services, and construction) and tertiary sector (services) have been estimated as 3.3%, (-)1.1% and 7.2% as against a growth of 2.2%, 5.8% and 7.2%, respectively, in the previous year.

Nominal Net National Income or NNI at current prices for 2019-20 stands at 179.94 lakh crore as against 167.05 lakh crore in 2018-19, showing a growth of 7.7 per cent as against a rise of 10.3 per cent in the previous year.

Per capita income i.e. per capita net national income at current prices is estimated at 1,25,883 and 1,34,186, respectively, for 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Per Capita PFCE at current prices, for 2018-19 and 2019-20 is estimated at 84,567 and 91,790, respectively.

