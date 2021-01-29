Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >GDP growth rate for 2019-20 revised downwards to 4%
The government on Friday revised downwards the economic growth rate for 2019-20 to 4% from 4.2%. Photo: Mint

GDP growth rate for 2019-20 revised downwards to 4%

2 min read . 06:37 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Nominal GDP grew by 7.8% compared with the provisional estimate of 7.2%, according data by National Statistical Office
  • 'Real GDP or GDP at constant (2011-12) prices for the years 2019-20 and 2018-19 stands at 145.69 lakh crore,' NSO said

India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2019-20 revised to 4% from 4.2% estimated earlier, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. Nominal GDP grew by 7.8% compared with the provisional estimate of 7.2%, according data by National Statistical Office. For 2018-19, GDP growth was revised to 6.5% from the earlier estimate of 6.1%.

India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2019-20 revised to 4% from 4.2% estimated earlier, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. Nominal GDP grew by 7.8% compared with the provisional estimate of 7.2%, according data by National Statistical Office. For 2018-19, GDP growth was revised to 6.5% from the earlier estimate of 6.1%.

Growth of the gross value added was revised to 4.1% for the last fiscal compared with the provisional estimate of 3.9%.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Brazil govt debt ends 2020 at record high 89.3% of GDP

1 min read . 07:57 PM IST

Dr Reddy’s to seek emergency nod for Sputnik V vaccine in March

2 min read . 07:32 PM IST

Airports, govt buildings on alert after blast outside Israeli Embassy in Delhi

1 min read . 07:19 PM IST

Delhi: Minor blast reported near Israel Embassy; alert issued in airports, govt buildings

1 min read . 07:18 PM IST

Growth of the gross value added was revised to 4.1% for the last fiscal compared with the provisional estimate of 3.9%.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Brazil govt debt ends 2020 at record high 89.3% of GDP

1 min read . 07:57 PM IST

Dr Reddy’s to seek emergency nod for Sputnik V vaccine in March

2 min read . 07:32 PM IST

Airports, govt buildings on alert after blast outside Israeli Embassy in Delhi

1 min read . 07:19 PM IST

Delhi: Minor blast reported near Israel Embassy; alert issued in airports, govt buildings

1 min read . 07:18 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"Real GDP or GDP at constant (2011-12) prices for the years 2019-20 and 2018-19 stands at 145.69 lakh crore and 140.03 lakh crore, respectively, showing growth of 4.0% during 2019-20 and 6.5% during 2018-19," National Statistical Office said in revised national account data released on Friday.

Under the first revision released in January 2020, real GDP or GDP at constant (2011-12) prices for 2018-19 was pegged at 139.81 lakh crore, showing a growth of 6.1%.

During 2019-20, the growth rates of the primary sector (comprising agriculture, forestry, fishing and mining & quarrying), secondary sector (comprising manufacturing, electricity, gas, water supply & other utility services, and construction) and tertiary sector (services) have been estimated as 3.3%, (-)1.1% and 7.2% as against a growth of 2.2%, 5.8% and 7.2%, respectively, in the previous year.

Nominal Net National Income or NNI at current prices for 2019-20 stands at 179.94 lakh crore as against 167.05 lakh crore in 2018-19, showing a growth of 7.7 per cent as against a rise of 10.3 per cent in the previous year.

Per capita income i.e. per capita net national income at current prices is estimated at 1,25,883 and 1,34,186, respectively, for 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Per Capita PFCE at current prices, for 2018-19 and 2019-20 is estimated at 84,567 and 91,790, respectively.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.