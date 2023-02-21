GDP may grow 5.9% in FY24: India Ratings
India Ratings said it expects private final consumption expenditure (PFCE) to grow 6.7% in FY24 but will be short of a broad-based recovery.
New Delhi: India’s economy is expected to grow 5.9% in FY24, lower than the RBI’s estimate of 6.4% as pent-up demand that fuelled growth is normalizing, exports are facing headwinds from global growth slowdown and credit growth is facing tighter financial conditions, India Ratings & Research said in its FY24 economic outlook released on Monday.
