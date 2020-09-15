GDP may shrink 9% in FY21: S&P

The rating agency said activity did begin to recover during the post-lockdown phase, albeit more gradually than it anticipated earlier. “One indicator that can provide a reference for normalization in the economy is mobility, which reflects the degree to which households are travelling out for various purposes such as shopping. According to data from Google, mobility for retail and recreation was around 40% below baseline in the first week of September compared with 60% down on average during the March-June period," it added.