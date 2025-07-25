The week in charts: GDP projections, Centre’s financial discrepancy

Sudden resignation

In the midst of the ongoing monsoon session, vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar tendered his resignation to the President, citing health reasons, cutting short his term scheduled to end in August 2027. He was the 14th sitting vice president of India and also served as the chairman of the upper house of Parliament. With the sudden resignation, Dhankhar has become one of three vice presidents to quit mid-term. With a tenure of two years and 344 days, his presidency is also the third shortest in the history of independent India.