GDP review hints at continued  pain in store for India

Economists like to move in herds. After one of them cut India’s GDP contraction forecast for 2020-21, it wasn’t surprising that others too followed suit over the last two weeks. The major reason being offered for the downward revision is the continued spread of the coronavirus pandemic. This was obvious even before the GDP figures for April-June were published. However, economists were waiting to see how bad the actual figures would be before making any comment. When the actual figures turned out to be worse than anticipated, the downward revisions started to come out one by one.