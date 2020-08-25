GDP to contract in the second quarter too, says RBI

The central bank also noted that the contraction in economic activity is likely to continue into the second quarter. The improvement that was seen in May and June seems to have lost steam in July and August due to reimposition of lockdown curbs. The annual report added that the pandemic is likely to inflict deep disfigurations on the world economy. The future is heavily contingent upon the evolving intensity, spread and duration of covid-19 and the discovery of the elusive vaccine.