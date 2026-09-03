GE Aerospace delivers 3 F404 engines to HAL in August amid Tejas Mk1A delays: What we know

US defence major GE Aerospace said on Thursday that it delivered three F404-IN20 engines to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in August for India’s Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas programme.

The latest shipment comes as HAL continues to receive F404 engines for the LCA Tejas Mk1A programme, which has experienced delays because of supply-related constraints.

"GE Aerospace shipped three F404-IN20 engines to HAL in August 2026. We are proud to partner with HAL and the Indian Air Force to power India's indigenous fighter jets," the company said in a statement.

Former HAL Chairman DK Sunil told ANI in April said that GE had committed to supplying 20 F404 engines between June and December 2026. The availability of these engines has been a major factor behind delays in the production and delivery of LCA Mk1A aircraft.

"We have five engines, the sixth engine is ready now. It will be picked up shortly. Last time, when I visited GE, the assurance was that they would give us 20 engines in the second half of this calendar year, between June and December. This is the indication from GE and this is a pessimistic number; they have told me they should do better," Sunil stated.

While HAL has said its production line is ready, aircraft deliveries remain dependent on the timely supply of GE’s F404 engines.

HAL has also imposed contractual penalties on GE over delays in delivering the engines.

"The contract includes a provision stating that if there is a delay in the delivery of F-404 engines for the Light Combat Aircraft, liquidated damages will be imposed on GE Aviation. So the cost is being imposed as per the contract," HAL officials had stated then.

The Indian Air Force has placed an order with HAL for 180 LCA Mk1A fighter aircraft.

GE Aerospace restarted F404-IN20 production after HAL's fresh 99-engine order for Tejas Mk1A HAL had earlier received the seventh F404-IN20 engine from GE Aerospace for the Tejas Mk1A fighter programme. Under a ₹5,375-crore contract signed in 2021 for the Tejas Mk1A fleet, GE Aerospace is scheduled to supply HAL with 99 of these engines.

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According to information shared on GE Aerospace’s website, the F404-IN20 is a version specifically developed for India’s single-engine fighter. It delivers the highest thrust in the F404 engine family and incorporates a higher-flow fan, single-crystal turbine blades and other specialised components.

GE Aerospace describes the F404 as one of the most successful military aviation engines, with the powerplant used in thousands of combat aircraft worldwide.

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GE Aerospace said it had completed its earlier commitment to HAL by supplying 65 F404-IN20 engines for the Tejas LCA programme by 2016. As there were no further engine orders at the time, GE subsequently halted production of the F404-IN20.

The company resumed manufacturing the engine after HAL placed a fresh order for 99 F404-IN20 engines in 2021 for the Tejas Mk1A LCA. The production line, which had been inactive for five years, was restarted, along with the engine’s global supply chain.

GE Aerospace said its teams worked closely with the Tejas programme over several years to modify and tailor the F404-IN20 to meet the requirements of the Indian Air Force.

According to the company, the F404 engine has proved to be well suited to the Tejas LCA. During the aircraft’s first test flight in 2008, it climbed to several mission altitudes and reached a speed of Mach 1.1.

GE Aerospace described the latest engine delivery as evidence of the achievements made in its four-decade partnership with HAL and as an indication of the two companies’ potential to support the future of India’s military.

The American aircraft engine manufacturer said the delivery marked a significant milestone in its 40-year association with HAL and reflected its efforts to support India’s defence capabilities by contributing to next-generation fighter development and strengthening the country’s defence manufacturing ecosystem.