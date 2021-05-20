GE Foundation grants $6,00,000 aid for covid-19 relief efforts in India

MUMBAI: GE Foundation, an independent charitable organization funded by GE has announced $600,000 in covid-19 Community Response Grants, which will provide critical funds to enable treatment of patients with covid-19, the company said today.

Of this, a $450,000 grant to United Way Bengaluru, an NGO, will support the build-out of 60 intensive treatment units at St. John’s Hospital in Bengaluru, which will provide intensive level nursing and oxygen for up to 600 patients each month and free up intensive care beds for critically ill covid-19 patients.

Another $150,000 grant to Americares will fund 100 oxygen concentrators to hospitals in need across Vadodara, Noida, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai. The oxygen concentrators and associated supplies will support approximately 2,500 patients over the next six months, the company said.

“The GE Foundation is proud to work with trusted partners in disaster response to help families in India facing unprecedented challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Linda Boff, president, GE Foundation, and vice president, GE.

Today’s announcement builds on a $275,000 covid-19 Community Response Grant made in late 2020 to the United Way India, which supported the organization’s “Hungry No More" initiative.

The programme set up kiosks to distribute more than 18,000 food kits to migrant workers and families in five cities-Vadodara, Pune, Noida, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

The 7-10-day dry ration food kits helped an estimated 90,000 people, reducing hunger and stress in these areas.

“At this time of adversity in India where we are bearing the brunt of the brutal covid second wave, it is important to have a balance between addressing immediate needs and medium to long term needs. I appreciate the response from GE Foundation wherein they have addressed both the needs. The 60 bed ITU at St. John’s is a big step in the that direction," said Rajesh Krishnan, executive director, United Way Bengaluru.

