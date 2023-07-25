Geetika Sharma case: Former Haryana minister Gopal Kanda, associate acquitted in 2012 air hostess suicide case2 min read 25 Jul 2023, 05:43 PM IST
A Delhi court Tuesday acquitted former Haryana Minister Gopal Goyal Kanda and his associate in a case of abetment of the suicide of Geetika Sharma. The court said the possibility of the former air hostess committing suicide due to other reasons also cannot be ruled out.
