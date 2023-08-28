Geetika Srivastava is first woman charge d’affaires at Indian mission in Pak1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 09:23 PM IST
Suresh Kumar, the current Indian chargé d’affaires in Islamabad, is expected to return to New Delhi soon, said the report
Indian government has appointed Geetika Srivastava, joint secretary (Indo-Pacific) in the external affairs ministry, to head the post of chargé d’affaires in the Indian high commission in Islamabad, said a report by Hindustantimes.com citing people familiar with the matter.