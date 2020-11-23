Gehlot launches digital Covid-19 relief concert to support Raj folk artists

Ashok Gehlot, chief minister of Rajasthan, inaugurated 'Padharo Mhare Des', a digital COVID relief concert series to support the folk artists of the state, on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said, "Folk artists are solely dependent on their art for livelihood. This is a unique concept to support such folk artists during the coronavirus crisis. Such initiatives can play a crucial role in the growth of art forms in the state and promote virtual tourism," Gehlot said.

Several renowned artists such as Manesha Ram and group - Meghvals of Jaisalmer, Dapu Khan Mirasi of the 'Mumal' fame, Bundu Khan and band - Langas of Jodhpur, Thanu Khan and Tarif Khan of Chala Mama Project, Sugni Devi - the singing sensation of the Kalbeliyas - Jodhpur, and Mehboob Khan Langa, among others are participating in the concert series. As many as 70 folk artists from the interiors of Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, and Barmer will take part in the series.

"We are extremely grateful to CM Gehlot ji for supporting this initiative. He has always endorsed the state's art and culture and his support is encouraging for the folk artists and us," said Manesha A Agarwal, the founder of Arpan Foundation. Arpan Foundation is the organiser of the event.

















Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.