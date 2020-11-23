Gehlot launches digital Covid-19 relief concert to support Raj folk artists

Several renowned artists such as Manesha Ram and group - Meghvals of Jaisalmer, Dapu Khan Mirasi of the 'Mumal' fame, Bundu Khan and band - Langas of Jodhpur, Thanu Khan and Tarif Khan of Chala Mama Project, Sugni Devi - the singing sensation of the Kalbeliyas - Jodhpur, and Mehboob Khan Langa, among others are participating in the concert series. As many as 70 folk artists from the interiors of Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, and Barmer will take part in the series.