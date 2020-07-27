New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing political impasse in Rajasthan, Congress party upped its ante on Monday with its legislative party urging President Ram Nath Kovind in a memorandum to intervene in the current developments particularly over the delay in calling the assembly session. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot too has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the political situation in the state.

The memorandum to the President came on a day when Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra set a 21 day condition for calling an assembly session but indicated that it could be called on a shorter notice if the agenda was to hold a floor test to prove its majority. This was the second time when Mishra returned the state cabinet’s recommendation to call a session.

In the note sent by Mishra, three key recommendations have been asked to follow – a 21 day notice before calling the session, live broadcast if a floor test takes place and due precautions in place at legislative assembly in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Through several reports of print and electronic media, it is clear that the state government wants a trust vote in the assembly but the proposal to call the session does not mention so. If the state government wants to win the trust vote, then it can be a reasonable ground for calling the assembly session on short notice," the note sent by the Governor on Monday read. Mishra has now asked the state government to draft a fresh proposal keeping in mind the concerns raised by him.

Over the last fortnight, high drama has played out in incumbent Congress in Rajasthan with a section of MLAs extended support to Sachin Pilot, who was removed as deputy chief minister of the state earlier this month. On Monday, the Supreme Court (SC) allowed the Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi to withdraw the plea challenging the Rajasthan High order passed on 21 July, asking the Speaker to defer his decision on the disqualification notices issued against dissident MLAs led by Pilot.

“We are looking at all availing all democratic measures to put pressure. There is no reason why the Governor should block our demand of calling for a session. Hence, we wrote to the President asking him to intervene, the chief minister followed up on his earlier letter with the Prime Minister and our former law ministers wrote to Governor too," a senior party leader from Jaipur said requesting anonymity.

Earlier in the day, three Congress leaders and former law ministers including Ashwani Kumar, Kapil Sibal and Salman Khurshid wrote to Mishra urging him to accept the demand for calling an assembly session, the absence of which could worsen the constitutional crisis.

“We sincerely hope that the Governor of Rajasthan will obey the law — and only the law. He must remember that he has no other masters except the Constitution and the law. He must immediately grant the request of the Council of Ministers and summon a session of the legislative assembly," Congress' senior lawmaker and former union minister P. Chidambaram said in a virtual press conference on Monday.

PTI contributed to the story

