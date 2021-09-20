GeM adds 1.8 lakh weavers, artisans to its portal to enhance their market access

Till 30 August, 28,374 artisans and 1,49,422 weavers had been registered on the portal. GeM initiated the seller registration and onboarding of weavers and artisans in July 2020 with the assistance of officials from office of development commissioner handloom and development commissioner handicrafts. Officers from 56 Handicraft Service Centres and 28 Weaver Service Centres were trained and engaged in the seller registration process.