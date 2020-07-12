Gem and jewellery businesses get import compliance relief

Separately, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement that banks and post offices have now been given the facility to check the tax deducted at source (TDS) liability of persons withdrawing cash. This facility made available through the tax department’s return filing website can also be linked to the bank’s systems. The idea is to help banks and post offices automate the process of checking TDS liability of those who withdraw cash. Tax is deducted at source on cash withdrawals above ₹one crore at 2% if the person withdrawing cash is an income tax return filer. In the case of others, the 2% rate applies on withdrawals above ₹20 lakh while withdrawals above ₹one crore is subject to 5% TDS, CBDT said.