Government e-Marketplace eyes 1 trillion orders in FY22

GeM has also provided the government procurement agencies an option to select MSME vendors for procurement which has helped MSMEs to significantly increase their sales. Any procurement up to ₹25,000 can be directly purchased from available vendors on the GeM if it meets the required quality, specification and delivery period. For procurement above ₹25,000, purchases have to be made following procedures such as price comparision, bidding or reverse auction, where the criterion of the lowest price among available suppliers on the GeM has to be followed to ensure price efficiency.