GeM eyes supply of vaccines, medicines using blockchain

“We go to medical stores and buy medicines that have to be stored at minus 10 degrees Celsius. We don’t know whether it has been stored at that temperature from production to consumption stage. Using blockchain technology, by inserting a small IoT (internet of things) device, which keeps on beaming the temperature every 10 seconds, all those who are on the platform will get to see whether the requirement has been met throughout the journey. It enhances authenticity and proves the genuineness of the product," Singh said.