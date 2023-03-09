Gem, jewellery exports surge 24% to ₹288.3 bln in February: GJEPC1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 04:48 PM IST
Gross export of cut & polished diamonds also witnessed a strong growth of 32%, while export of gold jewellery grew 29.89%
New Delhi: India’s gem and jewellery exports surged 24% year-on-year to ₹288.32 billion in February, buoyed by the swift recovery in Chinese and Middle East markets, the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said on Thursday.
