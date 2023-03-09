Home / News / India /  Gem, jewellery exports surge 24% to 288.3 bln in February: GJEPC
New Delhi: India’s gem and jewellery exports surged 24% year-on-year to 288.32 billion in February, buoyed by the swift recovery in Chinese and Middle East markets, the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said on Thursday.

Gross export of cut & polished diamonds also witnessed a strong growth of 32% to 195.82 billion during the month, while export of gold jewellery (plain & studded) grew 29.89% to 58.29 billion.

“In February 2023, India experienced a noteworthy 32% surge in cut and polished diamond exports, which can be partly attributed to the strong demand from China and the Lunar New Year festivities. Additionally, thanks to the forward-thinking CEPA deal signed with the UAE, there was an equally impressive 45% increase in plain gold jewellery exports, indicating that the Middle East market is rebounding strongly after a slight dip. Furthermore, studded gold jewellery, which is primarily exported to the US, is also showing a promising improvement of around 20%," Vipul Shah, chairman, GJEPC.

“The Hong Kong market had experienced a negative trend in the last few months, but now we’re seeing signs of a rebound. This resurgence in Chinese consumption could potentially lead to even greater improvements. In China, the average savings rate is around 40%, which translates to trillions of dollars that could potentially be spent in a “revenge buying" frenzy, similar to what we’ve seen in other world markets after prolonged lockdown periods. As a result, we anticipate significant growth in the diamond and diamond jewelry industry over the next 6 months," he added.

For the cumulative fiscal year-to-date period of April 2022 - February 2023, the overall gross exports of gems & jewellery witnessed a growth of 5.27% to 2789.60 billion.

