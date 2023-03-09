Gem, jewellery exports surge 24% to 288.3 bln in February: GJEPC

“The Hong Kong market had experienced a negative trend in the last few months, but now we’re seeing signs of a rebound. This resurgence in Chinese consumption could potentially lead to even greater improvements. In China, the average savings rate is around 40%, which translates to trillions of dollars that could potentially be spent in a “revenge buying" frenzy, similar to what we’ve seen in other world markets after prolonged lockdown periods. As a result, we anticipate significant growth in the diamond and diamond jewelry industry over the next 6 months," he added.