Gem, jewellery exports up 45.2% at 31,241.09 cr in Oct: GJEPC

“The overall sentiment in the gem and jewellery industry is quite positive. Manufacturing activity peaked in the pre-Diwali period, reflected by the 16% jump in exports for October due to strong demand from key markets, led by the US." I estimate that this spike would be immediately followed by a dip in manufacturing activity as most companies closed for the traditional Diwali break. However, I am hopeful that the momentum will recover in the last quarter of the financial year, thus helping us achieve our goal of $41.75 billion in exports for the year 2021-22," GJEPC chairman Colin Shah said.

