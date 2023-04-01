GeM is a digital tool in the national interest: Goyal1 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 04:58 PM IST
GeM is a symbol of the speed with which PM Narendra Modi has taken the country forward through modern technology, said the minister.
NEW DELHI: In the financial year 2022-2023, procurement of goods and services from government portal Government e Marketplace (GeM) has crossed the ₹2 lakh crore mark, which is a remarkable achievement, said union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday.
