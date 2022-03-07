GeM will likely add works procurement for ministries

The plan is to improve efficiency by bringing in parallel work procurement portals run by the Central Public Procurement Portal (CPPP), which is also used by ministries such as road transport and highways, defence, the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and state-run firms such as Indian Oil Corp. and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. Also tapped will be independent portals run by ministries such as railways, housing and urban affairs and home affairs, state governments of Gujarat and Karnakata and CPSEs such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp. and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd (HPCL). All of these will be housed under one unified procurement system for all government procurement. Queries emailed to a spokesperson for the ministry of commerce and industry on Saturday afternoon weren’t answered until publishing this story.