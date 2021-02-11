OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Gems, jewellery exports dip 7.8% to $2.7 billion in Jan, says GJEPC
The GST rate on gold jewellery has been fixed at 3%, lower than expectations of a 5% rate. The new rate is close to the current 2%. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint
The GST rate on gold jewellery has been fixed at 3%, lower than expectations of a 5% rate. The new rate is close to the current 2%. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Gems, jewellery exports dip 7.8% to $2.7 billion in Jan, says GJEPC

1 min read . Updated: 11 Feb 2021, 08:39 PM IST PTI

During April-January 2021, exports declined about 37% to $19.24 billion as compared with $30.52 billion during the 10 months of 2019-20, the data showed

NEW DELHI : Gems and jewellery exports dipped 7.8% in January to $2.7 billion as against $2.9 billion a year ago, according to data of the Gem Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

During April-January 2021, exports declined about 37% to $19.24 billion as compared with $30.52 billion during the 10 months of 2019-20, the data showed.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A view of the Ring Garden at the Mughal Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Mughal Gardens to open for public from Saturday, visitors must do advance online

1 min read . 09:41 PM IST
Serum Institute of India joined hands with AstraZeneca to manufacture doses of COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford

AstraZeneca expects updated Covid-19 vaccine by autumn to fight virus strains

2 min read . 09:39 PM IST
The human trials of Covaxin has begun at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna

Chhattisgarh rejects Bharat Biotech vaccine approved without efficacy data

1 min read . 09:32 PM IST
File Photo: The adoption of 5G is more about how efficiently the technology is used, instead of how much one pays, Randeep Raina said

Customers will not face higher data cost in 5G, says Nokia CTO

2 min read . 09:27 PM IST

Export of cut and polished diamonds (CPD) contracted 23.43% to $12.5 billion during April-January this fiscal.

Gold jewellery shipments also dipped about 65% to $3.55 billion.

However, overall gold jewellery exports for the first 10 months of the financial year rose 5.33% to 71,981.43 crore, from 68,340.74 crore in the year-ago period.

Further, on the amended Gold Monetisation Scheme (GMS), GJEPC President Colin Shah said the revamped scheme is a win-win for all as it will unlock tonnes of unused gold in India.

"This will not only benefit the consumer, retailer and banks but the nation as well. This will drastically reduce the import of gold and will help the country with our current account deficit," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout