Gems, jewellery exports dip 7.8% to $2.7 billion in Jan, says GJEPC

Gems, jewellery exports dip 7.8% to $2.7 billion in Jan, says GJEPC1 min read . 08:39 PM IST
During April-January 2021, exports declined about 37% to $19.24 billion as compared with $30.52 billion during the 10 months of 2019-20, the data showed
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
During April-January 2021, exports declined about 37% to $19.24 billion as compared with $30.52 billion during the 10 months of 2019-20, the data showed
NEW DELHI : Gems and jewellery exports dipped 7.8% in January to $2.7 billion as against $2.9 billion a year ago, according to data of the Gem Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).
Gems and jewellery exports dipped 7.8% in January to $2.7 billion as against $2.9 billion a year ago, according to data of the Gem Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).
During April-January 2021, exports declined about 37% to $19.24 billion as compared with $30.52 billion during the 10 months of 2019-20, the data showed.
During April-January 2021, exports declined about 37% to $19.24 billion as compared with $30.52 billion during the 10 months of 2019-20, the data showed.
Export of cut and polished diamonds (CPD) contracted 23.43% to $12.5 billion during April-January this fiscal.
Gold jewellery shipments also dipped about 65% to $3.55 billion.
However, overall gold jewellery exports for the first 10 months of the financial year rose 5.33% to ₹71,981.43 crore, from ₹68,340.74 crore in the year-ago period.
Further, on the amended Gold Monetisation Scheme (GMS), GJEPC President Colin Shah said the revamped scheme is a win-win for all as it will unlock tonnes of unused gold in India.
"This will not only benefit the consumer, retailer and banks but the nation as well. This will drastically reduce the import of gold and will help the country with our current account deficit," he added.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.