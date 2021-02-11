Subscribe
Home >News >India >Gems, jewellery exports dip 7.8% to $2.7 billion in Jan, says GJEPC
The GST rate on gold jewellery has been fixed at 3%, lower than expectations of a 5% rate. The new rate is close to the current 2%. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Gems, jewellery exports dip 7.8% to $2.7 billion in Jan, says GJEPC

1 min read . 08:39 PM IST PTI

During April-January 2021, exports declined about 37% to $19.24 billion as compared with $30.52 billion during the 10 months of 2019-20, the data showed

NEW DELHI : Gems and jewellery exports dipped 7.8% in January to $2.7 billion as against $2.9 billion a year ago, according to data of the Gem Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

During April-January 2021, exports declined about 37% to $19.24 billion as compared with $30.52 billion during the 10 months of 2019-20, the data showed.

Export of cut and polished diamonds (CPD) contracted 23.43% to $12.5 billion during April-January this fiscal.

Gold jewellery shipments also dipped about 65% to $3.55 billion.

However, overall gold jewellery exports for the first 10 months of the financial year rose 5.33% to 71,981.43 crore, from 68,340.74 crore in the year-ago period.

Further, on the amended Gold Monetisation Scheme (GMS), GJEPC President Colin Shah said the revamped scheme is a win-win for all as it will unlock tonnes of unused gold in India.

"This will not only benefit the consumer, retailer and banks but the nation as well. This will drastically reduce the import of gold and will help the country with our current account deficit," he added.

