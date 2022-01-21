New Delhi: The Indian gems and jewellery industry witnessed a recovery in the current financial year with exports rising 5.76% during April-December compared to the corresponding pre-covid period (April-December FY20).

Overall gems and jewellery exports from April 2021 to December 2021 stood at $29,084 million as compared to $27,500.85 million for the same period in 2019, said a statement from the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

In December, exports rose 29.49% to $3,040.92 million as compared to $2,348.44 million in the same period of 2019, the pre-pandemic year.

Colin Shah, chairman, GJEPC, said: “India’s performance in the crucial Christmas quarter capped a spectacular year for the gem and jewellery industry. The holiday bounce has managed to offset part of the post-Diwali export slump when factories normally take a short break. Holiday and festive demand was robust in important trading centres such as the US, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Israel."

"We have every reason to believe that this momentum will carry through the end of FY 2022, bringing us closer to the set target of $41.67 billion in exports," he said.

Cut and polished diamond exports in December 2021 grew by 41% to $1,770.61 million as compared to $1,253.79 million for the same period of 2019. Its exports in April-December 2021 grew by 23% to $18,007.24 million as compared to $14,666.23 million for the same period in 2019.

Gold exports in December stayed largely flat at $778.04 million as compared to $775.36 million for the same period of 2019. Gold jewellery exports, however, from April 2021 to December 2021 declined 25.41% to $6,915.21 million as compared to $9,270.94 million for the same period in 2019.

Exports of plain gold jewellery during April 2021 to December 2021 declined by 57.47% to $2,830.84 million as compared to $6,655.84 million. Studded gold jewellery exports for the period April 2021 to December 2021 rose by 56% to $4,084.37 million as compared to $2,615.09 million for the same period of 2019.

Silver jewellery exports for April 2021 to December 2021 nearly doubled (94%) to $1,965.51 million as compared to $1,013.56 million for the same period of 2019.

Further, coloured gemstone exports for April-December 2021 declined by 10.03% to $222.52 million as compared to $247.34 million for the same period in 2019.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.