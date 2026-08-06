Protest is a legitimate form of dialogue in a democracy and should be aimed at building consensus rather than creating divisions, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on 6 August.

"Protest is also a way of dialogue. In a democracy, protest is a way of building consensus. Different views come together and a consensus evolves after discussion," Bhagwat said while interaction speaking during a gathering of around 2,000 Gen Z and Gen Aplha members at India's International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) 15th anniversary event in Mumbai.

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Bhagwat's interaction is being seen as the RSS' most significant outreach to Gen Z and Gen Alpha since the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protests over NEET paper leak culminated in Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Bhagwat was asked during the interaction on Thursday about the view that if the BJP-led government had initiated dialogue at the outset, the CJP might not have launched protests to press its demands.

"If, for various reasons, concerns are not heard through dialogue, people may turn to agitation. But the purpose of all this is to build consensus, not to create divisions. The Gen Z grievances are genuine and I believe in their honesty," he said.

The RSS is widely regarded as the ideological fountainhead of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Founded in 1925, the RSS functions as a cultural and nationalist organization, while the BJP acts as its primary political wing, sharing core beliefs centered on Hindutva and cultural nationalism.

Protesting Gen Z not anti-national On police action on the students at the protest on July 20, Bhagwat said, “Why did the lathi charge happen? Why are pellet guns used? We need to study the reasons."

Bhagwat said the concerns being raised over India's education system are genuine. Dialogue should always be the first step, he said. “I'm saying, if Gen Z is protesting, they are not anti-national. They're our own people. They're our next generation. With this sense of belonging, along with dialogue, I said a sense of belonging is needed. A relationship is needed. That is our relationship. Its recognition is needed.”

Bhagwat validated the grievances relayed by the protestors. "Whatever has happened, the grievance is genuine. There is a lot that needs to be done in Indian education; since it's not happening, it's being talked about."

Bhagwat said Gen Z sought ‘logical answers’ along with warmth and respect, unlike earlier generations that tended to accept what elders said without questioning.

Bhagwat said banning social media was not the solution to its harmful effects, asserting that society must develop self-discipline and verify information from authentic sources before believing anything online.

Bhagwat said rules and regulations alone would not work unless people's attitudes changed.

"Rules and discipline are necessary, but they succeed only when attitudes change. Many laws have been made. What matters is changing people's mindset," he said.

Misuse of technology Warning about the misuse of technology, the RSS chief said people should not trust content on social media without verification. "Today, technology can create fake videos using our faces and voices. Knowing this, people should never believe anything on social media without verifying it from authentic sources," he said.

Bhagwat also said social media influencers carried a responsibility towards their followers.

"If I am a social media icon and 10 lakh people follow me, it becomes my responsibility to ensure they do not end up in a problem by following me. That much wisdom is necessary," he said.

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Calling for self-regulation, he said the older generation should help the youth develop the wisdom to use social media responsibly.

"We need self-imposed discipline in using social media. Once that discipline develops, regulations will work effectively," he said.

Responding to a question on whether India should ban social media for children as has been done by some other countries, Bhagwat said restriction was not the answer.

Banning is not solution "If you ban something, it simply moves to the black market and spreads even more. The entire society has to respond to this challenge together. Only then will the government's efforts succeed," he said.

Bhagwat also said he supported the demand to increase spending on education to six per cent of the GDP. "Education is not a commercial business; it should be structured in such a way that it is available for all," he said.

Society should also contribute to improving the status of education, the RSS chief said. Employment does not only constitute jobs but also entrepreneurship, Bhagwat said.

CJP's ‘Kya bolti Public’ Campaign Bhagwat's remark come a day after Cockroach Janta Party(CJP) announced a nationwide 'Kya Bolti Public' campaign to interact with people and understand their concerns.

Addressing a press conference after the conclusion of the CJP's two-day core committee meeting in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the campaign would seek public feedback on the country's current situation and the issues affecting people.

"During the 'Kya Bolti Public' campaign, we will get to know what people think of the present situation in the country and what the issues they face are," he said.

The campaign is expected to be part of the organisation's broader outreach programme focused on youth engagement, transparency and institutional reforms.

If Gen Z is protesting, they are not anti-national. They're our own people. They're our next generation.

The CJP has said it will not form a political party and instead play a role of a ‘pressure group.’