Gencos may get to sell power on exchanges till inking PPAs

Further, the government may also allow successful bidders of Shakti (B) (iii) auctions to participate in auctions for short-term linkage during the intervening period between the signing of the fuel supply agreement (FSA) and the PPA, which was so far not allowed. The FSA is signed between the coal producing company and the genco and the PPA is the pact for supply of power between gencos and buyers. Under the Shakti B(iii) auctions, signing of the FSA takes about three to four months to complete once the auctions take place.