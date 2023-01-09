Gencos told to blend 6% imported coal till Sep

New Delhi: To avert a power crisis during the summer, the Union power ministry on Monday directed all power generation companies in the country to blend imported coal up to 6% of their requirement till September. The ministry further said that the domestic coal supply of those gencos who do not follow these instructions should be restricted to a pro-rata basis.
The move comes when the government expects a coal deficit of 24 million tonnes during the first half of the next fiscal year.
“Import of coal for blending purposes to be done in a streamlined manner to avoid clogging of logistics. During the first and second quarters of FY23, imported coal stocks at ports piled up due to logistics constraints," said the directive sent to states and gencos.
The directive also noted that due to the recent surge in demand and consumption of electricity, the share of coal-based generation has increased. Although the supply of coal from all sources has increased, it is not commensurate with the requirements of thermal power plants (TPPs), it said.
“The Central, State Gencos and IPPs are directed to take necessary action and immediately plan to import coal through a transparent, competitive procurement for blending at the rate of 6% by weight so as to have coal stocks at their power plants for smooth operations till September 2023," the ministry said.
