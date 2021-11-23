Gender gap high among top corporate positions: MCA

The Companies Act, 2013, mandates that a company should have at least one woman director on its board, a key contributor to improvements made in gender disparity in recent years. The ministry’s idea is to advocate greater participation in corporate leadership but there is no plan to reserve a larger share of boardroom directorships by legislation at the moment. The government has given a signal by mandating at least one woman director on the board and it is for businesses to act on that signal proactively to ensure gender equality, a person familiar with the government’s thinking said on condition of anonymity.