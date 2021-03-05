Gender inequality has cost world $70 trillion since 1990: Report

All in all, S&P 500 companies with above-median gender diversity on their boards see 15% higher return on equity, and for companies with ethnic and racially diversified workforce this is 8% higher. And the pandemic has only deepened the gender inequality crisis. As much as 96 million people will slide into extreme poverty in 2021, of which 47 million are women. Women's jobs were 19% more at risk and women took up an even greater share of childcare and unpaid labour during the pandemic.

