Gender justice is key  to  accomplish a country’s goals

The government has mandated 18 years as the minimum legal age for women to marry and the same is 21 years for men. The reason for setting a legal minimum were aplenty. The major reasons were to prevent child marriage, abuse of women and early pregnancy—a severe health hazard for both the mother and the child. In 2019, the Delhi high court had also sought the government’s response to a plea that proposed a uniform age for marriage for both men and women. However, it is noteworthy that personal laws have different provisions, with the attainment of puberty being the qualifying criteria for marriage.