General Atlantic to buy 1.34% Jio stake for Rs6,598 crore, 4th deal in 4 weeks

NEW DELHI: Private equity giant General Atlantic will buy 1.35% stake in Jio Platforms for Rs6,598.38 crore ($875 million), Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) said in a statement on Sunday. The latest deal gives Jio Platforms an equity valuation of Rs4.91 trillion and an enterprise value of Rs5.16 trillion. This is the fourth stake sale deal announced by RIL in its subsidiary in less than a month and brings the total foreign stake in the company at 14.75%.

The General Atlantic deal is almost at same valuation as the last announced 8 May transaction where Vista Equity paid Rs11,367 crore for a 2.3% stake. At that valuation, today’s deal should have been worth Rs6,622 crore.

RIL share had closed at Rs1,458.90, up 1.6% from Thursday’s close.

“GA is investing $875 million in Jio Platforms, India’s leading digital services platform. We are excited to partner with the Jio team to help scale wireless connectivity and accelerate digital growth across India," General Atlantic said in a tweet.

General Atlantic is a New York-based private equity giant with names like Airbnb, Alibaba, Ant Financial, Box, ByteDance, Facebook, Slack, Snapchat and Uber part of its portfolio.

Facebook, private equity Silver Lake and Vista Equity Partners had earlier bought 13.4% in the RIL subsidiary in three separate deals, starting with the Mark Zuckerberg company on 22 April. The social media giant had bought 9.99% stake in Jio Platforms for Rs43,573.62 crore.

Silver Lake paid ₹5,655.75 crore for a 1.15% stake, a deal announced on 5 May.

All the four transactions are subject to regulatory approvals, with the one with Facebook likely to undergo a tighter scrutiny given concerns over net neutrality.

The four stake sales are part of RIL's plan to be debt-free by March. Most likely, the target is likely to be achieved before that.

Of the ₹43,574 crore that it will receive from Facebook, Jio plans to use ₹28,000 crore to redeem optionally convertible preference shares (OCPS) of its parent RIL and retain ₹15,000 crore in its books, Jio's top management had said in a conference call on 22 April.

Reliance Jio Infocomm , which provides connectivity platform to over 388 million subscribers, will continue to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jio Platforms.

As part of its plans to be debt-free, RIL is also raising ₹53,215 crore via a rights issue.

