General Atlantic to buy 1.34% Jio stake for Rs6,598 crore, 4th deal in 4 weeks

NEW DELHI: Private equity giant General Atlantic will buy 1.35% stake in Jio Platforms for Rs6,598.38 crore ($875 million), Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) said in a statement on Sunday. The latest deal gives Jio Platforms an equity valuation of Rs4.91 trillion and an enterprise value of Rs5.16 trillion. This is the fourth stake sale deal announced by RIL in its subsidiary in less than a month and brings the total foreign stake in the company at 14.75%.